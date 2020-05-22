Bihar reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 1,987

Seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar on Thursday, taking the state tally to 1,987, according to the state government.

A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)