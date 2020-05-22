Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Judges, staff of Courts in Telangana donate one-day salary to CMRF

Judges and staff of all the courts in the state including the High Court have donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 02:07 IST
Combating COVID-19: Judges, staff of Courts in Telangana donate one-day salary to CMRF
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Judges and staff of all the courts in the state including the High Court have donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat coronavirus pandemic.

A cheque worth Rs 61 Lakhs was handed over by Registrar General of High Court Venkateswar Reddy to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He urged the Chief Minister to utilise the amount for the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. Law Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Law Secretary Santosh Reddy and Registrar (Administration) Nagarjuna also participated in the programme. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Immortals introduce Valorant roster

Immortals unveiled four of the five members for their new professional Valorant roster on Thursday, with all four bringing backgrounds from Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The team announced the additions of Yannick Koler Blanchette, Amgal...

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States said on Thursday it will withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administrations latest move to pull the country out of a major global treaty. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020