Combating COVID-19: Judges, staff of Courts in Telangana donate one-day salary to CMRF
Judges and staff of all the courts in the state including the High Court have donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat coronavirus pandemic.
A cheque worth Rs 61 Lakhs was handed over by Registrar General of High Court Venkateswar Reddy to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
He urged the Chief Minister to utilise the amount for the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. Law Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Law Secretary Santosh Reddy and Registrar (Administration) Nagarjuna also participated in the programme. (ANI)
