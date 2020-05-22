RBI Governor to hold press conference at 10 am today

Left Menu
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will address a press conference at 10 am.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 08:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will address a press conference at 10 am. "Watch out for RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta live address at 10:00 am today (May 22, 2020) #rbitoday #rbigovernor," Reserve Bank Of India tweeted in the morning.

Notably, this will be the third presser by Das in the context of coronavirus related measures in the last two months. The first one was held on March 27 and the second one was on April 17. In these two pressers, the RBI governor had announced several measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and to boost the economy from the coronavirus shock. (ANI)

