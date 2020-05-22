COVID-19: Delhi HC extends suspension of functioning of High Court, subordinate courts till May 31
In view of the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, the Delhi High Court has further suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts and district court of Delhi till May 31. Earlier the Delhi High Court had suspended the functioning till May 23.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:50 IST
In view of the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, the Delhi High Court has further suspended the functioning of all subordinate courts and district court of Delhi till May 31. Earlier the Delhi High Court had suspended the functioning till May 23. The circular stated that "pursuant to order dated May 17 issued by the Government of India regarding continuance of nationwide lockdown up to 31.05.2020, the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of Delhi High Court has decided to further suspend the functioning of the Delhi High Court and all subordinate courts and district court of Delhi till May 31".
It further ordered that the matters listed in the subordinate courts from May 26 to May 30 be adjourned en bloc and information in this regard be uploaded on the District Court website. The same committee had earlier too extended the suspension of the functioning of the court. The office order mentioned that other instruction issued in the notice dated May 16 to continue till May 31. (ANI)
