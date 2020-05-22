Karnataka govt to bear travel expenses of migrant workers returning to their states by Shramik special trains
Karnataka government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik special trains up to May 31, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:12 IST
Karnataka government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik special trains up to May 31, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "The government has considered the plea of migrant workers who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their home town. The government considers them as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the State," the Chief Minister of Karnataka Tweeted.
"Karnataka Government will bear the cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective States by Shramik Trains up to May 31, 2020," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the Indian Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district in the country. (ANI)
