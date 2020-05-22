Left Menu
PIL in HC seeks 4% of COVID-19 relief fund for the disabled

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:46 IST
Chennai, May 22 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea seeking four per cent of funds for the disabled from the COVID-19 relief fund during the virus-induced lockdown. While issuing the notice, a Division Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PT Asha said the disabled cannot be equated with normal people as the former have severe and debilitating threat, including psychological disturbance and medical facility involving huge expenses.

Posting the PIL of the National Federation of Blind and December 3 Movement Society for further hearing to June 2, the bench said the disabled need several medical facilities such as artificial calipers, assisting devices thereby in addition to the normal need for huge financial support to lead a decent livelihood. The petitioners contended that the existing schemes announced by the Central and State governments were paltry and peanuts, the petitioners said "allocation of Rs 1,000 per month or lip service by the government or providing minimum food which does not cater to the needs of the disabled are grossly and highly inadequate." Alleging that the donations raised and received by both the Central and state governments have not been made public, the petitioners said besides the existing financial allocation, as per the Act 2016, the disabled must be reasonably accommodated and should not be discriminated or left out and at least four per cent of the COVID-19 relief fund should be given to the disabled.

