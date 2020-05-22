Left Menu
Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:57 IST
"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband on Friday pleaded guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, appeared before a federal judge in Boston by videoconference to enter their pleas under agreements that call for them to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

They are among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme where wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant, William "Rick" Singer, to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admission to top schools. Prosecutors allege Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, agreed with Singer to pay $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted to the university as fake rowing team recruits.

They each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. In addition to the prison sentences, Loughlin has agreed to pay a fine of $150,000 and do 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay $250,000 and carry out 250 hours of community service.

