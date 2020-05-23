Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for stealing APSRTC bus in Andhra

Dharmavaram town police in Anantapuram district arrested a man on Friday for stealing a bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

ANI | Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:44 IST
Man held for stealing APSRTC bus in Andhra
Police nabbing the accused who stole the bus in Andhra Pradesh. . Image Credit: ANI

Dharmavaram town police in Anantapuram district arrested a man on Friday for stealing a bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). The accused has been identified as Muzammil Khan belonging to Vijayapura in the Devanahalli district of Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmavaram town police station sub-inspector Karunakar said: "The accused is a driver and came to Anantapuram district carrying a load of buffalos in a lorry. After unloading the animals at the destination, he and the cleaner consumed liquor. They had some verbal clash. Muzammil left the vehicle and the cleaner boarded a bus and landed at Dharmavaram." "The accused consumed liquor again and went to the Dharmavaram depot again. At around 2:30 pm, he got into a bus (AP 02Z 0552) and drove away. He started going towards Bangalore," the sub-inspector said.

"RTC depot officials immediately alerted and called 100. They intimated the police station too. The police immediately tracked the bus and caught it within no much time," he added. Police seized the bus and detained the accused. Further investigations are currently on. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Fresh U.S.-China tensions lift dollar; euro, offshore yuan slip

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, helped by safe-haven demand as a move by Beijing to impose a new security law on Hong Kong further strained fast-deteriorating U.S.-China ties.China on Friday unveiled details of its...

Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump

In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a game changer, to the derision of critics.Some st...

Argentina defaults on bond payments as debt talks heat up

Argentina missed payments on around 500 million in already delayed bond coupons on Friday, creditors and a ratings agency said, marking the countrys ninth sovereign default amid ongoing restructuring talks with creditors. The default on thr...

Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm. Two days time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020