Karnataka Minister assures to provide transport to migrant labourers at govt expense

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday interacted with migrant workers at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru and assured to provide them with transportation at government expense. This came after long queues were seen at Palace Grounds as people lined up to register themselves to return to their native districts in Odisha.

"An appeal to Railway Minister for providing additional compartments will be made. Our government is committed to the welfare of migrant workers. Expenses of their journey to home states will be borne by the government," said Sudhakar. As many as 1,500 people gathered to register themselves to return to their respective states. Minister urged them to maintain social distancing and not to gather in large numbers.

The minister, who was on his way to Chikkaballapur, noticed the heavy congestion near the Palace Grounds and rushed to the spot. Karnataka government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced to bear the cost of travel of migrant labourers and stranded persons to their respective states via Sharmik trains up to May 31. (ANI)