Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally stands at 225, active cases 43

"The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 225 including 43 active cases, 179 discharged cases and 3 deaths," said Chandigarh Health Department.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)