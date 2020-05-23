Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with clarity to take Andhra forward: YSRCP General Secy Sajjala

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken over the charge with clarity to face challenges and take Andhra Pradesh forward, said YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the government on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:43 IST
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power with clarity to take Andhra forward: YSRCP General Secy Sajjala
YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken over the charge with clarity to face challenges and take Andhra Pradesh forward, said YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the government on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Saturday. Talking about YSRCP government's achievements a year's rule, Sajjala said: "It was a historical mandate given on May 23 in 2019. Before the 2019 elections, we were deprived of so many things. That was an opportunity for the new government and also a challenge. N Chandrababu Naidu had failed utterly in taking up challenges and resolving the issues."

"Instead of taking up the challenges, Naidu had thrown the State into a death trap. At that juncture, last year Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the charge with a thumping majority. He then embarked on the journey with full clarity on how to take the State forward and facing the challenges against all odds," he added. When asked about the State government focussing much on welfare schemes in first year, and not on development, Sajjala said: "The first year was a total welfare year but development has not been neglected at all."

"The Chief Minister has decided to open new ports and fishing harbours. The foundation has been laid for the steel plant as well. Our aim is to encourage small industries more along with attracting big industries. Skilled manpower is the main deficiency in the State. We are working in that direction." He said that in the education sector, the government has decided to promote job-oriented skills for which the curriculum is being prepared accordingly.

Talking about the State's financial condition, which is in a bad shape, Sajjala said: "This is exactly a major problem. The CM has set his priorities. We are paying old dues as well. If the leader has a proper perspective and if he has clarity in his mind, he will work and change the picture. In the next three years, AP will become one of the best states in the country." In response to the opposition's allegations against the state government, Sajjala said that they don't have any work to do as the CM has not left any work for the opposition. "So, they are raising all unnecessary issues," he said.

The YSRCP is the fourth largest party in Parliament. One major reason for such a huge success was the party's fight for special status to Andhra Pradesh in the post-bifurcation scenario. When asked about what the YSRCP will do to achieve the promises by the Centre in the Bifurcation Act, Sajjala said: "That will be our lifeline. Our leader is firm in this regard. There are different forms of fighting for an issue. Whenever we get a chance, we are demanding and requesting to honour the sanctity of Parliament at least." (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act

Two MLAs were booked on Saturday under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in separate incidents in Telangana, police said. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala was booked following a complaint by BJP leader Bangaru Shruti.In her complaint, she ha...

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in; total now 323

Seventeen more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the district to 323, officials said. Seven people were discharged from ...

Saints sign ex-Steelers LB Chickillo

The New Orleans Saints officially signed linebacker Anthony Chickillo. Terms werent disclosed. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Saturday confirmed the transaction, which was reported by multiple outlets earlier this week.Chickillo, 2...

Mamata appeals for patience as protests erupt over restoration of normalcy; Army pitches in

Scores of Army personnel were deployed in Kolkata and neighbouring districts of West Bengal on Saturday to help the authorities restore normalcy, even as protests continued against disruption of essential services notwithstanding an appeal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020