After defeating COVID-19, Mumbai Police personnel rejoin duty amid clapping

Police officials at Mumbai's JJ Marg Police Station welcomed three cops as they rejoined work on Saturday after completely recovering from COVID-19. People clapped, cheered and showered flowers on the officials as they arrived to rejoin the duty.

Earlier today, an Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawa, who recovered from COVID-19, came to his home in Mumbai to showers of flower petals from her neighbours. The total number of positive cases among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday climbed to 1,666.

As per the update provided by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 44,582 COVID-19 cases of which, 12,583 patients have been cured/discharged while 1,517 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)