China, U.S. to gain from cooperation, lose from confrontation - Chinese diplomat

China, U.S. to gain from cooperation, lose from confrontation - Chinese diplomatReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:01 IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday that China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and would lose from confrontation, adding that both sides must find a way for peaceful co-existence.
State Councillor Wang, speaking at his annual news conference, said China and the United States need to start coordinating macro policies for their respective economy as well as the world economy.
