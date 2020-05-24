Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex on false promise of marriage not rape: Orissa HC

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:09 IST
Sex on false promise of marriage not rape: Orissa HC
File photo Image Credit: The scheme, notified on December 22 last year, is likely to be implemented in the state from January 25. It is billed to provide financial, livelihood, cultivation and insurance support to small, marginal and landless farmers. (Wikimedia)

In a significant observation, a judge of the Orissa High Court has observed that indulgence in sexual intercourse on the false promise of marriage does not amount to rape. Justice S K Panigrahi also raised questions about whether rape laws should be used to regulate intimate relationships, especially in cases where women enter into a relationship by choice.

Justice Panigrahi made the observations on Thursday while allowing the bail application of a rape accused, setting aside a lower court order. The case related to the arrest of a student from Koraput district of Odisha under rape charges on a complaint by a 19-year-old tribal woman in November last year.

According to the case records, the young man and the woman of the same village were in a physical relationship for about four years and she got pregnant twice during that period. The woman later lodged a police complaint alleging that the man had established physical relations with her taking advantage of her innocence and promising that he will marry her.

The woman had claimed that she was coerced by the accused into terminating her pregnancies by consuming abortion pills. Police registered a case and arrested the man, who was in jail for the last six months.

The high court on Thursday allowed his bail application on the condition that he will cooperate with the prosecution and shall not threaten the alleged victim. In his 12-page order, Justice Panigrahi discussed the rape laws in detail and observed that "a consensual relationship without even any assurance obviously will not attract the offense under Section 376 of the IPC (rape)".

Noting that there was a need to delve into the issue, Justice Panigrahi said questions are often raised as to how such cases are addressed by the statute and judicial pronouncements. He, however, also observed that the rape laws often fail to address the plight of socially-disadvantaged and poor victims, who get lured into sex by men on the false promise of marriage.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...

Track and field athletes to start outdoor training on Monday, only fitness regimen initially

Track and field athletes will return to outdoor training on Monday after two months of being confined to their rooms due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown but the early focus will be entirely on their fitness regimens to avoid injury. Athl...

South Korea highlights unity mantra for victory over COVID-19

Sharing South Koreas lessons in containing COVID-19, its envoy here has stressed solidarity among people who placed public safety above their personal freedom, a spirit of unity and shunning bias, and respecting all humans equally to overco...

Tata Motors’ JLR seeks COVID-19 support package in UK: Reports

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR is said to be in talks with the UK government for an estimated one-billion pounds support package to tide through the coronavirus pandemic, according to British media reports. Britains largest carmake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020