Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:07 IST
Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and a water cannon at protesters in a popular shopping district on Sunday, as thousands took to the streets to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticised the proposal last week to enact a national security law that would ban secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference, in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Critics say it goes against the "one country, two systems" framework that promises the city freedoms not found in mainland China.

Crowds of demonstrators dressed in black gathered Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay district to protest the proposed legislation. Protesters chanted slogans including "Stand with Hong Kong," "Liberate Hong Kong" and "Revolution of our times." The protest was a continuation of a monthslong pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong that began last year and has at times descended into violence between police and protesters. Police raised blue flags, warning protesters to disperse, before firing multiple rounds of tear gas. They later fired a water cannon at the protesters.

At least 120 people were arrested, mostly on charges of unlawful assembly, police said in a Facebook post. They also said in a separate post that protesters threw bricks and splashed unidentified liquid at officers, injuring at least four members of the police's media liaison team. They warned that such behavior is against the law and that police would pursue the matter.

Earlier in the afternoon, prominent activist Tam Tak-chi was arrested during the protest for what police said was unauthorized assembly. Tam said he was giving a "health talk" and was exempt from social-distancing measures that prohibit gatherings of more than eight people. The bill that triggered Sunday's rally was submitted at China's national legislative session on Friday and is expected to be passed on May 28. It would bypass Hong Kong's legislature and allow the city's government to set up mainland agencies in the city that would make it possible for Chinese agents to arbitrarily arrest people for activities deemed to be pro-democracy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the move "a death knell for the high degree of autonomy" that Beijing promised the former British colony when it was returned to China in 1997. The erosion of Hong Kong's freedoms prompted Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong prior to its handover to China, to condemn what he called "a new Chinese dictatorship." "I think the Hong Kong people have been betrayed by China, which has proved once again that you can't trust it further than you can throw it," Patten said in an interview with The Times of London.

Bernard Chan, a top-level Hong Kong politician and delegate to the National People's Congress in Beijing, defended the national security legislation pushed by China, saying it was written into Hong Kong's Basic Law — the city's mini-constitution — but never enacted. Chan expressed concern that Hong Kong would inevitably face economic hardship given trade frictions between the US and China.

"I think we are definitely the collateral damage being dragged into this thing. But then, I don't think there's any alternatives," Chan said. "But with or without this law, honestly, the US and China are always going to be continuing this loggerhead for quite some time to come," he said. "China will remain as a threat to the US in terms of the...world economic dominance."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Chinas annual economic growth target could have been set around 6 had the new coronavirus epidemic not happened, according to state media reports on Saturday. The Chinese government on Friday omitted a gros...

Air France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister

Air France will have to drastically reduce its domestic air traffic in exchange for state loan guarantees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday. Domestic routes were served by alternatives in the form of high-speed tra...

Bank of Maharashtra sanctions Rs 2,789 cr loans over 3 months to MSMEs, others

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Sunday said it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2,789 crore to MSME, self-help group, agricultural and retail borrowers to help them meet their liquidity mismatches caused due to coronavirus crisis over the l...

Track and field athletes to start outdoor training on Monday, only fitness regimen initially

Track and field athletes will return to outdoor training on Monday after two months of being confined to their rooms due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown but the early focus will be entirely on their fitness regimens to avoid injury. Athl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020