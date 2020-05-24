Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in CAPF near 1,200 mark, recovery rate over 60 pc

The number of COVID-19 positive cases among Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have almost doubled in the last 15 days, with the count reaching 1,180. However, the high recovery rate has come as a respite for the paramilitary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:34 IST
India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.. Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 positive cases among Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have almost doubled in the last 15 days, with the count reaching 1,180. However, the high recovery rate has come as a respite for the paramilitary. Adding to this, forces like BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, etc., have recorded a declining rate of infection spread amongst their personnel in the past 10 days.

The highest number of coronavirus cases were recorded from the Border Security Force (BSF), where the total number of cases is over 400, out of which 120 are active cases and two deaths have been reported so far due to the infection. According to the data provided by the BSF, till May 24 afternoon, the total number of recovered cases stood at 286, which is more than double the number of active cases.

Similarly, the CRPF, which had seen a massive spike in the number of cases in April, has also fared slightly better. Though the force has recorded 359 cases, out of these 220 jawans have recovered, while two deaths have been reported. The CRPF had also sealed its force headquarters, which is the office of DG as well, for two days after a jawan tested positive for coronavirus a few days back.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), whose personnel are deployed at airports across the country, has also recorded more than 184 cases out of which 116 have recovered. The CISF personnel from Delhi and Mumbai airports have tested positive for the infection in large numbers and few cases had also been reported from Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, etc.

Meanwhile, another force which had set up dedicated COVID-19 hospital and was also involved in quarantining people who came from abroad in the initial phase of the crisis -- Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP), has reported 189 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 121 have been cured and discharged. The ITBP has recorded maximum cases from Delhi, as multiple personnel deployed in and around Delhi's hotspots tested positive for the infection.

The SSB, thankfully, has had very few cases amongst its ranks. Out of the 41 positive cases, nine have already been discharged. The National Security Guard (NSG) has recorded only a single case so far.

Two weeks back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Director Generals (DGs) of all CAPFs and had expressed his concern over the increasing COVID-19 cases in the force. India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,31,868, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 147 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,867. Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active and 54,440 have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

