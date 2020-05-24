Girl allegedly raped in private hospital's ICU in Bilaspur, complaint filed
A man has registered a complaint alleging that his daughter was raped while she was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital located in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur.ANI | Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:56 IST
A man has registered a complaint alleging that his daughter was raped while she was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital located in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur. The police have filed a complaint under relevant sections of the IPC and are carrying out investigations to nab the culprits, according to Parivesh Tiwari, Station Incharge, Civil Lines Police Station, Bilaspur.
"The father has filed a complaint that his daughter was allegedly raped while she was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in the last two days. A complaint has been registered under Section 376 of IPC, we are trying our best to nab the culprits," Tiwari said. "We are trying to look at the case through all angles and also check the CCTV footage available," he added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
