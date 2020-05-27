EU executive proposes 1.85 trillion euros of coronavirus recovery plan

EU executive proposes 1.85 trillion euros of coronavirus recovery planReuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:46 IST
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a package worth in total of 1.85 trillion euros for the EU's next long-term budget and a recovery fund for economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Commission is today proposing a new recovery instrument, called Next Generation EU, within a revamped long-term EU budget. In total, this European Recovery Plan will put 1.85 trillion euros to help kick-start our economy and ensure Europe bounces forward," the EU executive said in a statement.
