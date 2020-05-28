NIA files charge sheet against narco-terrorist in heroin seizure case

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed the first supplementary charge sheet against a narco-terrorist, who was among 17 people arrested for their alleged involvement in an international drug racket operating from Pakistan and Afghanistan and funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The charge sheet was filed against Amit Gambhir alias "Bobby" in a case related to the seizure of heroin at Attari border in the NIA special court in Mohali under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said in a statement. Gambhir, a resident of Amritsar who was also known among the ranks of the racket as "Babu, Shoe Mallet and King India Amir Sir", was the 17th accused arrested in the case which came to light with the seizure of 532 kgs of heroin and 52 kgs of mixed narcotics at the integrated check post on June 29 last year.

"Investigation established the involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan. Investigation also revealed evidence of generation of funds through sale of narcotics smuggled from across the International Border for funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesperson said. Earlier, a charge sheet was filed on December 27 last year against 16 accused persons and business entities in the NIA special court.

The other accused in the case included Tariq Ahmad Lone, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Ajay Gupta, Ranjeet Singh alias Rana, Iqbal Singh, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Sohaib Noor and Amir Noor. The companies named in the charge sheet are M/s Kanishk Enterprises Private Limited, M/s Gupta Fast Forwards, M/s Global Vision Impex, and M/s Aimex General Trading Company, the spokesperson said.