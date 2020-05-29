Left Menu
Development News Edition

116 more police personnel test COVID 19 positive in Maharashtra

In last 24 hours, 116 more police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra and three personnel have died due to the virus, informed state police on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:20 IST
116 more police personnel test COVID 19 positive in Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In last 24 hours, 116 more police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra and three personnel have died due to the virus, informed state police on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 infected personnel now stands at 2,211 in the state and 25 have died so far.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra so far has recorded as many as 59546 of coronavirus. Out of the total, 18616 people have been cured/discharged and 1982 have died. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Man robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhi

A man, who was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank, was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhis Alipur area, police said on Friday. The accused, Suresh 28, Shivam 22 and Sanjay 40, have been arrested, they said.On May 26, when Su...

GST Council to meet next month; FinMin not for raising rates on non-essential items

The finance ministry is not in favour of increasing goods and services tax rates on non-essential items in the next months meeting of the GST Council, despite depressed revenue collections due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the sprea...

Religious places to open in WB from June 1: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that all religious places will open in the state on June 1 where not more than 10 people will be allowed at any time. Temples, Gurudwaras, Mosques and all religious places in the sta...

Circular soon to address grouse of pet owners: Centre to HC

The Union government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it will issue a circular soon to address all grievances of pet owners regarding taking the animals outside for a walk during the lockdown. Additional Solicitor General Anil Sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020