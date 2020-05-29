4 criminals held by police in UP's Meerut

Four criminals, including two carrying a reward of Rs. 25,000 each, were arrested by the police following three incidents of encounter in Meerut on Thursday. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said that as the lockdown is coming to an end, the police have been instructed to check the area continuously by activating a 24-hour checking campaign in the entire district.

During this operation, four miscreants were arrested following three encounters from morning to evening. Out of the four arrested, two had a reward of Rs. 25,000 each. While two criminals were arrested in two different encounters, the remaining two were arrested from the third encounter which took place near a bank.

Two of the criminals had allegedly attempted to loot a bank earlier this week, informed the Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police. "Three people of a gang had planned and attempted to loot cash from a bank by shooting at the guard, out of which two have been arrested. Police arrested the concerned criminals within 72 hours. It was a reward of 50 thousand, and such actions will continue," said Sahni.

"Four days back, when employees were going inside the bank with the cash of SBI, the three gang members tried to execute the robbery, but the vigilant police managed to stop the loot. They left behind their bike and pistol and ran away from the spot. The guard was also injured in the incident. After that the police team identified the miscreants and action was taken against them," added Sahni. (ANI)