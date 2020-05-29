Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 criminals held by police in UP's Meerut

Four criminals, including two carrying a reward of Rs. 25,000 each, were arrested by the police following three incidents of encounter in Meerut on Thursday.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:42 IST
4 criminals held by police in UP's Meerut
Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four criminals, including two carrying a reward of Rs. 25,000 each, were arrested by the police following three incidents of encounter in Meerut on Thursday. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said that as the lockdown is coming to an end, the police have been instructed to check the area continuously by activating a 24-hour checking campaign in the entire district.

During this operation, four miscreants were arrested following three encounters from morning to evening. Out of the four arrested, two had a reward of Rs. 25,000 each. While two criminals were arrested in two different encounters, the remaining two were arrested from the third encounter which took place near a bank.

Two of the criminals had allegedly attempted to loot a bank earlier this week, informed the Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police. "Three people of a gang had planned and attempted to loot cash from a bank by shooting at the guard, out of which two have been arrested. Police arrested the concerned criminals within 72 hours. It was a reward of 50 thousand, and such actions will continue," said Sahni.

"Four days back, when employees were going inside the bank with the cash of SBI, the three gang members tried to execute the robbery, but the vigilant police managed to stop the loot. They left behind their bike and pistol and ran away from the spot. The guard was also injured in the incident. After that the police team identified the miscreants and action was taken against them," added Sahni. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Police free CNN reporter arrested live on TV covering Minneapolis protests

Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on television early Friday morning during violent protests in the city.Officers gave no explanation as they escorted re...

On banks of Danube, Hungary and South Korea mourn victims of boat accident

Officials from Hungary and South Korea held a minutes silence and threw white flowers onto the waters of the Danube on Friday, marking the first anniversary of a boat accident which killed 25 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew. Al...

UK to extend visa rights for Hong Kong unless China ‘steps back’

The UK government has said that it is open to extending the visa rights of British National Overseas BNO passport holders in Hong Kong to offer them a path to the countrys citizenship unless China steps back from a new security flaw in the ...

Brother of explosives-laden car owner intercepted in Pulwama being questioned: J-K Police

Brother of active Hizbul Mujahideen member Hidayatullah Malik, the owner of the explosives-laden car intercepted in Pulwama, is being questioned by the police, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. In a major breakthrough in the case, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020