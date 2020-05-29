Left Menu
Bombay HC further extends by 5 days parole of convicted gangster Arun Gawli

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday extended for five days the parole of convicted gangster Arun Gawli and directed him to get travel permits from competent authorities and surrender before the Nagpur Central Prison.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:45 IST
Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court. (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday extended for five days the parole of convicted gangster Arun Gawli and directed him to get travel permits from competent authorities and surrender before the Nagpur Central Prison. A division bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Anil Kilor, after hearing arguments in the matter, directed Gawli to apply for travel permission from competent authorities within 24 hours and said that the authority shall grant permission within the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, he has to surrender within the next three days before Nagpur Prison, the court said. Gawli, through advocate Mir Nagman Ali, had moved a plea before the court seeking an extension of parole claiming that he was denied entry by the Superintendent of Taloja jail when he went there to surrender himself on May 24.

On the other hand, advocate Atul Sonak appeared for the State. The High Court had, on May 22, directed the State of Maharashtra to provide proper passage to Arun Gawli for his travel to Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai.

Gawli was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, a decision upheld by the Bombay High Court, in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. (ANI)

