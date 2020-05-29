Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: People protest establishment of quarantine centre at school in Asansol

People protested in large numbers against the establishment of a quarantine centre at a local school here.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:45 IST
West Bengal: People protest establishment of quarantine centre at school in Asansol
The state government has decided to establish a quarantine centre in the Narsamuda High School in the Gopalpur area of Asansol. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People protested in large numbers against the establishment of a quarantine centre at a local school here. The state government has decided to establish a quarantine centre in the Narsamuda High School in the Gopalpur area of Asansol.

People of the area are of the view that there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 amongst the residents here if rules are not followed in the proposed quarantine centre. They have registered a complaint with the police and the district administration in this regard.

"I have no idea about a quarantine centre being set up in the area. I got to know about this from the local residents. They have talked to the concerned police station in-charge Amit Haldar about this matter," Sumit Manjhi, ward councillor said. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks: Anil Kapoor tries his hands on timer selfies

Upping his selfie game further, the ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Friday tried his hands-on the timer selfies. The Mr India actor posted his very first timer selfies on social media. In the pictures that seemed like post-workout selfies, ...

No Brexit breakthrough expected at next set of talks, EU adviser says

The European Union and Britain are likely to have to engage in accelerated Brexit talks over the summer because no one expects a breakthrough at the next round of talks, an adviser to the EUs chief trade negotiator Michel Barnier said on Fr...

"Getting closer": Argentina, creditors edge towards deal as new offers exchanged

Argentina and its creditors have edged closer to a deal after a second round of proposals were exchanged between key bondholders and the government, bolstering hopes that an eventual accord can be struck to revamp around 65 billion in debt....

Spain approves minimum income for 2.3 mln poorest people

Spains left-wing coalition government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros 514 a month for its poorest people, whose financial fragility has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.The scheme targets some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020