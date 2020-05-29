Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-U.S. Marine held in Russia on spying charge taken for emergency hernia operation

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:53 IST
Ex-U.S. Marine held in Russia on spying charge taken for emergency hernia operation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who Russia is trying on espionage charges, was taken from prison on Thursday to undergo an emergency hernia operation, his brother and the U.S. embassy said. Whelan, 50, a U.S. national who also holds British, Canadian, and Irish passports, has been held in Russia for 17 months and had complained of a hernia and other health issues in custody. He was detained in what he says was set-up in December 2018.

Russia informed the U.S. embassy that Whelan had undergone the surgery on Thursday and the U.S. ambassador spoke to him on Friday once he had returned to his prison, embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said. She accused Russia's authorities of having denied Whelan necessary medical care until now, despite what she said were repeated requests to allow him to be seen by an outside English-speaking doctor.

"Russian authorities waited until #PaulWhelan's condition was life-threatening to provide him medical attention. That is unacceptable and dangerous," Ross wrote on Twitter. Whelan's brother David was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying the operation had been on a hernia and that Whelan had experienced severe stomach pain late on Thursday.

Whelan has pleaded not guilty to the charge of spying. But Russia says he was caught red-handed and prosecutors have asked the court to jail him for 18 years. A verdict is expected on June 15. His trial, which the United States has called a mockery of justice based on spurious charges, has been closed to the public because Moscow says the case is classified.

The U.S. ambassador, John Sullivan, said last month Whelan had potentially life-threatening health issues that required medical attention, but that the embassy had not been allowed to have its own doctors visit Whelan.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like...

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...

Goa plans to bring back collector-approved travel pass system

With Goa witnessing a huge influx of people in the last couple of days, the Pramod Sawant government is planning to go back to its previous system of issuing travel passes that require approval by authorities, in place of the self-generated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020