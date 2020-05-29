Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madras HC rejects plea against ritual of breaking coconuts on devotees' heads in TN temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:22 IST
Madras HC rejects plea against ritual of breaking coconuts on devotees' heads in TN temple

Chennai, May 29 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday junked a plea to stop a temple practice of breaking coconuts on heads of devotees and made it clear religious beliefs cannot be easily disturbed by the diktat of courts except in the manner known to law. Justice R Suresh Kumar of the Madurai bench of the High Court, dismissed the petition by representatives of Mannai Telugu Chettiar community, seeking a direction to authorities not to allow the ritual performed during the annual Aadi festival at the Mahalakshmi Amman temple in Karur during July-August.

"Freedom of religion in our Constitution, as per the dictum of the Supreme Court, extends not only to religious beliefs but also to religious practices, of course, subject to restrictions under Article 26 of the Constitution (related to freedom to manage religious affairs). "... religious freedom as provided under Article 26 can only be restricted on the grounds of public order, morality and health," the judge said.

With regard to the case in hand, Justice Suresh Kumar said the custom or tradition or pooja or performances being adopted, performed or conducted for several decades, several centuries or from time immemorial cannot be considered to be against public order or morality or to be injurious to health. Moreover, he said, none of the devotees has made any complaint that they had been compulsorily subjected to such kind of practice.

The devotees voluntarily come to the temple and in order to fulfil their vow, they subject themselves to the temple authorities for performing the ritual of breaking or smasing the coconut on their head. Except one or two cases, he said, where they sustain some minor injuries, most of the devotees perform this ritual with their fulfillment and satisfaction.PTI COR NVG SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Havertz fires Leverkusen third with Freiburg winner

Exciting youngster Kai Havertz broke another Bundesliga record after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Freiburg which moved Bayer Leverkusen into third place. Havertz, 20, became the first player in the history of the league to reach 3...

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like...

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020