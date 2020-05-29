Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur and Lucknow PSKs to partially open from June 1

Regional Passport Office, Lucknow on Friday announced that it will partially open two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) under it from June 1.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:55 IST
Kanpur and Lucknow PSKs to partially open from June 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Regional Passport Office, Lucknow on Friday announced that it will partially open two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) under it from June 1. In a press statement, Regional Passport Office, Lucknow informed that it is following the new guidelines given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and said Kanpur and Lucknow PSKs are being partially opened from June 1.

In the statement, it said that passport applicants will be compulsory to comply with the guidelines given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MoHFW) in view of COVID-19. Flight operations commenced since May 25 since it was suspended from March 25 following worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

At present India stands at 1,65,799 cases. Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours was registered. 4706 deaths have been reported. The country is under the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Havertz fires Leverkusen third with Freiburg winner

Exciting youngster Kai Havertz broke another Bundesliga record after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Freiburg which moved Bayer Leverkusen into third place. Havertz, 20, became the first player in the history of the league to reach 3...

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like...

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020