Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files charge sheet against J-K Police Inspector in murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against an inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a case related to the alleged murder of his wife with his service pistol.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:17 IST
CBI files charge sheet against J-K Police Inspector in murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against an inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a case related to the alleged murder of his wife with his service pistol. The CBI filed the charge sheet under section 498-A, 304-B of IPC and section 7 r/w 27 (3) of the Arms Act 1959 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Jammu against accused Vivek Bassan, an Inspector of J&K Police in a case related to the alleged murder of his wife Neha Kumari.

CBI had registered a case on March 26 last year on the orders of J&K High Court on a petition filed by father of the deceased and taken over the investigation of the case. Earlier an FIR was registered against the accused at Pacca Danga Police Station in Jammu on the allegations of the death of Neha Kumari in suspicious circumstances on February 26, 2018, due to gunshot injury from the service pistol of her husband, working as Inspector of J&K Police.

"CBI investigation conducted including assistance of forensic experts and reconstruction of the scene of the crime led to the unearthing of the criminal conspiracy behind the murder. It was further alleged that the deceased was being subjected to cruelty in relation to demand dowry and was murdered by her husband by using his service pistol. It was also revealed an alleged conspiracy to manipulate evidence so as to reflect the incident as a suicide. On the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation," CBI said in a press release. CBI has arrested the accused on May 29. The accused was produced before the CJM, Jammu and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Havertz fires Leverkusen third with Freiburg winner

Exciting youngster Kai Havertz broke another Bundesliga record after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Freiburg which moved Bayer Leverkusen into third place. Havertz, 20, became the first player in the history of the league to reach 3...

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like...

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020