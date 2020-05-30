Left Menu
Odisha Cyber policing rickety, officers need to upgrade skills: HC

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:41 IST
While granting bail to a woman arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, Justice S K Panigrahi in his order on Friday noted the "grim scenario" of cyber policing in the state.

Expressing concern over traditional approaches of the state's investigative machinery in dealing with cybercrimes, the Orissa High Court has emphasized the need to upgrade the skills of the officers, who are handling such techno-legal cases. The high court also stressed on improving cyber intelligence, cyber forensics and cyber prosecution training.

While granting bail to a woman arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, Justice S K Panigrahi in his order on Friday noted the "grim scenario" of cyber policing in the state. A Sambalpur resident allegedly committed suicide last year apparently after watching an intimate video of his wife with another man shot prior to their marriage. The video was posted through an app on social media.

"Most of our investigating officers are neither well trained nor do they understand the nuances of cybercrime," Justice Panigrahi said in his 11-page order. It is imperative that the personnel engaged in investigation need to be imparted periodical training, which is long overdue to boost hitherto "rickety" cyber policing, the judge emphasised.

Justice Panigrahi also expressed concern over the increasing trend of cyberbullying activities and said present laws in the country are grossly insufficient to regulate companies that make such apps. "Of late, cyberbullying activity like the instant case has reared its ugly head and swept away so many innocent lives through many of its ugly manifestations.

"The Information Technology Act, 2000 does impose an obligation upon such companies to take down content and exercise due diligence before uploading any content, but India lacks a specialized law to address the crimes like cyberbullying, the judge observed.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

