Mammoth coordination for Vande Bharat, 'elevated ties with US' among MEA's key achievements for first year of Modi 2.0

Coordinating India's response to the coronavirus global pandemic tops the list of achievements of the MEA in the first year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Coordinating India's response to the coronavirus global pandemic tops the list of achievements of the MEA in the first year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the ministry, mammoth coordinating efforts led by India's High Commissions and Embassies across the world under the Vande Bharat Mission led to the return of more than 40,000 Indians to India in over 230 flights and naval ships and COVID-related medical supplies were provided to over 154 countries.

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar-led Ministry said it had overseen COVID-related medical supplies to over 154 countries and Rapid Response Teams were deployed around the world. The list of achievements also included -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding video conference with SAARC leaders and the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund.

The MEA mentioned developmental projects undertaken in neighbouring countries, including inauguration of 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydropower Project, Ground Earth Station in Bhutan. Similarly, in Nepal -- Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum products pipeline and Integrated Check Post at Biratnagar were 'inaugurated'; over 45,000 houses under post-earthquake housing reconstruction have been rebuilt with GOI assistance, the MEA said.

Among India's engagements in the world, MEA listed the "elevation of ties with US" and the "immensely successful visits of PM Modi and President Trump to the US and India respectively, highlights of which were the "Howdy, Modi!" and Namaste Trump" events in Texas and Gujarat respectively. US President Donald Trump along with his family had visited India in February earlier this year.

Further, the MEA pointed out that PM Modi visited Russia in September last year and announced a USD 1 billion line of credit for the Russian Far East. With China, the Ministry mentioned that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their second informal summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019, which the MEA dubbed "#ChennaiConnect with China".

It also talked of participation for the first time in Europe-based forums -- Mediterranean Dialogue, Munich Security Conference. Highlighting its outreach to Gulf countries, the Ministry highlighted that PM Modi was awarded the highest civilian awards in UAE and Bahrain.

Underlining growing ties between India and ASEAN countries, MEA referred to the inaugural Trilateral Maritime Exercise between India, Singapore & Thailand (SITMEX) and construction of 12 'Offshore Patrol Vessels' for Vietnam Border Guards. According to MEA, India also enlarged its footprints in Africa with new missions in -- Eswatini, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Republic of Congo.

Among the multilateral and plurilateral engagements, the MEA pointed out that Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has been launched at UN. Highlighting its cultural outreach, the Ministry referred to the creation of new specialised Division in the Ministry for restoration and conservation projects of ancient cultural and heritage monuments. "Shiva Linga dating back 9th cent CE was excavated at Cham Temple Complex at My Son, Vietnam with its support."

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji was celebrated across the globe, the Ministry said while adding that PM inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor in November 2019. (ANI)

