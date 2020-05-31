Two Philippine Naval Ships visited Kochi earlier this month for repatriation of stranded Philippine nationals

Philippine Naval Ships BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao Del Sur had visited Kochi from May 6 to May 8 for repatriation of stranded Philippine nationals from India and collection of stores including face masks. However, on May 8, during the return passage, BRP Ramon Alcaraz experienced an incident of fire onboard in which one sailor sustained injuries and was evacuated to the Indian Naval hospital INHS Sanjivini, by helicopter.

"BRP Ramon Alcaraz re-entered Kochi on May 8 to effect repairs. Technical teams from Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi) in close coordination with the Philippine crew undertook repairs and rendered the ship sea worthy within 10 days," according to a statement. The Indian Navy conducts its interaction with regional navies in the spirit of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region - enunciated by the Prime Minister.

"This visit of the Philippine navy ships was one more reflection of that spirit of understanding and bonhomie between like-minded regional navies. Both Philippine Navy ships departed Kochi on May 27," the statement said. (ANI)