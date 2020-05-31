J-K: Kathua Police Station sealed after two cops test COVID-19 positive

The Kathua Police Station on Saturday was sealed after two cops tested positive for COVID-19, said Kathua Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shailendra Mishra on Saturday. Mishra said that cops posted in the police station tested positive, although they are asymptomatic.

"Since the lockdown was announced, regular testing of the Kathua Police personnel have been carried out and some personnel of IR Battalions are also working with us. Among that, only three have tested positive. One personnel who tested positive is IR jawan and two cases which have come today are from the Kathua Police Station," Mishra told reporters. Asked about the protocol that will be followed after COVID-19 cases were found, the SSP said, "The protocol is standard as none of our cops are allowed to go to their homes. After they are done with their duty, they are supposed to come back to police station premises."

He said that the Kathua Police Station has been closed for public and sanitisation is being carried out. Meanwhile, Srinagar reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily count, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary.

"Srinagar's highest daily count of 26 COVID-19 positive cases today includes 13 travellers, other contacts. 124+20 travellers tested positive on arrival (in quarantine) account for 53 per cent of total cases. 131 have recovered. It has to be a 'cautious June' for all of us," Choudhary said in a tweet. (ANI)