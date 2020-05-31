Left Menu
Development News Edition

Casteist remarks during phone call, away from public view, not an offence under SC/ST Act: HC

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:25 IST
Casteist remarks during phone call, away from public view, not an offence under SC/ST Act: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the use of casteist words during a phone call, away from public view, does not constitute an offence under the SC/ST Act. Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill passed the order on May 14 on a plea challenging the framing of charges against two persons from Kurukshetra who allegedly made casteist remarks over mobile phone against their village head.

“Merely uttering such wrong words in the absence of any public view does not show any intention or mens rea (the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime) to humiliate the complainant who besides being Sarpanch, belongs to Scheduled Caste community. "It would not thus, ipso-facto, constitute acts of commission of offence, which are capable of being taken cognizance under the SC and ST Act, 1989,” said the judge.

The counsel for the petitioners had argued that the allegations made against the petitioners do not fall within the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 as the telephonic call is not in a public view. Justice Gill, while allowing the plea, observed, “To constitute the offence under the (SC/ST) Act, it must be alleged that the accused intentionally insulted or intimidated with an intention to humiliate a member of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe in any public place within public view.

"In the present case, it is alleged that the offence has been committed by the petitioners by using the caste-based remarks over a mobile phone call to the informant, or a member of Scheduled Castes, of which there are no records. “Once it is admitted that the alleged conversation over the mobile phone was not in a public gaze nor witnessed by any third party, the alleged use of caste words cannot be said to have been committed within the public view,” the Judge said.

The penal provisions are to be given a "strict construction" and if any of the ingredients are found lacking, it would not constitute an offence under the SC/ST Act, Justice Gill said in his order. On the complaint of village head Rajinder Kumar, an FIR was registered in October 2017 under the provisions of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in which the complainant alleged that Sandeep Kumar and Pardeep, the petitioners, allegedly used casteist slurs against him during a conversation on mobile phone.

The complainant asked them not to use derogatory words and later handed over the phone to one Devi Dayal, who also told them to stop abusing, the FIR stated. The complainant also alleged that the duo also threatened to kill him. Later, a charge sheet against the two accused was submitted after which a court in Kurukshetra ordered framing of charges against them a year ago.

The accused then moved the High Court here and submitted that as the telephone call was not in public view and therefore the allegations against them do not fall within the provisions of the SC/ST Act, which, however, was contested by the complainant. The counsel for the petitioners had also alleged that the case was a reprisal for the complaint filed by the father of one of the accused against the village head and Dayal, following which the panchayat had to return a grant of Rs 7 lakh for construction of a dharamshala.

The judge said, “There is a lot of material on record to indicate that Jasmer Singh father of Pardeep Kumar (one of the accused) had raised finger towards the working of respondent No. 2 (village head) as Sarpanch and also against Devi Dayal and this cannot be ignored that on the application of said Jasmer Singh, grant of Rs 7 lakh had to be returned by the Gram Panchayat." The judge clarified, “It is a settled law that if two views are possible and one gives rise to suspicion only, as distinguished from grave suspicion, the trial judge will be empowered to discharge the accused, and at that stage it is not to be seen whether the trial will end in conviction or acquittal”..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Order CMO to publish 'performance report on corruption' since 2012: Goa Cong urges Guv

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Pramod Sawant to release a performance report on corruption. After Lokayukta Certificates, we request Honble Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Goa CMO to ...

Manipur reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 66

Manipur reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 66. The number of active cases in the state stands at 59, Manipur government said.A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been report...

Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fund

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he hoped Spain would get 140 billion euros 155.37 billion from a new European Union recovery fund.The EU is set to borrow 750 billion euros for the fund, which will offer a mix of grants an...

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30; lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30 lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020