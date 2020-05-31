Punjab CM Amarinder Singh clears appointments of 8 next of kin of martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has cleared the appointments of eight next of kin of martyrs in recognition of their gallantry actions. A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Sunday that the appointments were recommended by a high powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

The state government has appointed Amritbir Singh as Tehsildar in the Revenue Department for the supreme sacrifice made by his father, Inspector Raghbir Singh, who belonged to village Sathiala in Amritsar district and had joined CRPF in 1991. He was an outstanding sportsperson and had won medals in athletics at the national level. He attained martyrdom on April 24, 2017, while fighting Naxalites in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Tanveer Kaur has been appointed as Tehsildar in the Revenue Department. Her husband Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu joined NDA Khadakwasla in 2003 and was commissioned in the Corps of Signals in the year 2007. The officer had also done two stints in counter-insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. He laid down his life while serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan and was awarded "Dag Hammarskjold Medal" by the United Nations for courage and sacrifice in the line of duty.

The other appointees include Akwinder Kaur as Naib Tehsildar, Astha Garg as Excise and Taxation Officer, Malkeet Kaur as Library Restorer, Amandeep as Clerk in the Defence Services Welfare Department, Gurpal Singh as Junior Engineer (Electrical) in PWD and Radha Rani as Inspector in Cooperative Societies. (ANI)