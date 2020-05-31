BSF inspector of North Bengal Frontier tests positive for COVID-19

A Border Security Force (BSF) inspector of North Bengal Frontier tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said Rajib Ranjan Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF, North Bengal Frontier, Kadamtala. He is the in-charge of the accumodetion, logistics for the BSF personnel who were returning from leave.

He is undergoing treatment at a 100-neded health facility of the BSF at Kadamtala, North Bengal Frontier Headquarter. Other 40 BSF jawans who came in contact have been quarantined at their own facility. A total of 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,130 in the state, West Bengal health department said. (ANI)