Britain will not "look away" from Hong Kong responsibilities, says Raab

Britain will not "look away" from Hong Kong responsibilities, says RaabReuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:31 IST
Britain will not look away from its responsibilities to Hong Kong, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, repeating London's offer of extended visa rights in response to China's push to impose a new law in the former British colony.
"If China follows through with this national security legislation ... we will give those people who hold BNO passports (British National Overseas’ passports) the right to come to the UK," Raab told the BBC, adding that only "a fraction of them would actually come". "We are not going to turn a blind eye, we are not going to look away from our responsbilities to the people of Hong Kong."
