Two groups of people clash in Andhra's Vijayawada

Two groups of people clashed violently with rods and knives at Patamata area here on Saturday evening. Patamata Police Station Circle Inspector Suresh Reddy informed, "Manikantha alias Pandu was a follower of a person called Thota Sandeep. However since the last few days, he has been trying to establish himself. Thus there was an ego clash. Following which, groups of both men clashed at Patamata area in Vijayawada."

"However, all those who were involved in the incident are not locals but from far-flung places. They clashed with swords and rods," the Inspector said. The police has registered "attempt to murder" cases on both groups. However, the police have not arrested anybody (till Sunday evening). The police are searching for the groups.

The police did not reveal the reason for the dispute. They simply said that both groups were in a drunken condition while the clash erupted. When asked about rumours of political intervention, the inspector denied it but said that both belong to the same community.

Police further said that search was on to to trace the youth who are hiding. (ANI)