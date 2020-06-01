Left Menu
Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 07:38 IST
A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd on Sunday before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.

It did not appear any of the marchers were injured when the truck raced towards them on I-35, blowing its horn, sending protesters scattering before coming to a stop, according to the witness and a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Security (MNDPS). Police arrived soon after and arrested the truck driver, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MNDPS said.

It marked the second incident in as many days of a vehicle driving at people protesting Floyd's death after a New York City Police car was captured on video on Saturday driving into a crowd of protesters who were pelting it with objects. "Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," MNDPS tweeted.

Video showed the truck had a logo on its side for "Kenan Advantage Group," an Ohio-based transportation company. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. MNDPS did not identify the driver but said the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

