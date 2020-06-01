Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highwayReuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 07:38 IST
A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd on Sunday before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.
It did not appear any of the marchers were injured when the truck raced towards them on I-35, blowing its horn, sending protesters scattering before coming to a stop, according to the witness and a tweet by the Minnesota Department of Public Security (MNDPS). Police arrived soon after and arrested the truck driver, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MNDPS said.
It marked the second incident in as many days of a vehicle driving at people protesting Floyd's death after a New York City Police car was captured on video on Saturday driving into a crowd of protesters who were pelting it with objects. "Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators," MNDPS tweeted.
Video showed the truck had a logo on its side for "Kenan Advantage Group," an Ohio-based transportation company. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. MNDPS did not identify the driver but said the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were investigating the incident as a criminal matter.
ALSO READ
CNN crew freed after being arrested while covering Minneapolis protests
Four Minneapolis policemen fired after death of unarmed black man
Minneapolis mayor calls for white police officer to be charged in black man's death
Minneapolis mayor calls for white police officer to be charged in black man's death
Unrest flares in U.S. cities despite arrest of Minneapolis policeman