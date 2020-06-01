Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers-police clash: HC grants judicial commission time till Dec 31 to complete probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:45 IST
Lawyers-police clash: HC grants judicial commission time till Dec 31 to complete probe

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave time till December 31 to its judicial inquiry commission, set up to probe the clash between lawyers and police on November 2 at Tis Hazari court complex here, to complete investigation. The order by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan came after perusing a report sent by the commission, headed by Justice (retired) S P Garg, seeking more time as it was unable to examine all the witnesses due to the COVID-19 lockdown, central government standing counsel Anil Soni said.

According to the report, till date the commission has examined 124 witnesses and more remain to be examined, Soni also said. On November 2 last year, a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the court complex, leaving over 20 police personnel and several advocates injured.

The high court by way of an interim order has protected lawyers from any action in connection with FIRs lodged in relation to the November 2 incident, till the judicial probe is going on. Similar order for protection was passed in favour of two cops against whom FIRs were lodged in relation to the incident.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

7 former foreign ministers urge UK PM for global alliance on Hong Kong

Seven former British foreign ministers have urged Boris Johnson led the UK government to form a global alliance to coordinate the response to the Hong Kong crisis as a result of Chinas new security law. China is facing mounting criticism wo...

Singapore rushes to build homes for 60,000 migrants after coronavirus outbreaks

The Singapore government is racing to create additional housing for about 60,000 migrant workers by the end of this year, as it seeks to reduce the density in dormitories which have seen mass outbreaks of the coronavirus infection. The nati...

BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours. Panghal...

Lockdowns ease across Europe, Asia with new tourism rules

The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe on Monday, even as US protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks. The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020