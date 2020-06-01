Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African government agrees to fund SAA rescue, draft plan says

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:12 IST
South African government agrees to fund SAA rescue, draft plan says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

The South African government has agreed to fund a restructuring of South African Airways (SAA), if a business rescue plan for the struggling state-owned airline is adopted, a copy of the draft plan showed on Monday.

SAA entered business rescue - a local form of bankruptcy protection - in December, after which administrators took over the running of the airline and have been working on a plan to save the business. The draft plan seen by Reuters said the government had agreed to make a working capital injection, which the administrators estimated at not less than 2 billion rands ($114.86 million), fund employee layoffs, which could cost up to 2 billion rands, and make an allocation of at least 600 million rands towards the repayment of general concurrent creditors.

That is on top of 16.4 billion rands that the government already set aside in its February budget to repay SAA's guaranteed debt and cover debt-service costs. A spokeswoman for the administrators confirmed the draft plan was genuine but said: "It would be irresponsible to comment on the draft plan which was leaked to the media. It is for discussion purposes only, and we await comment from the affected persons."

A spokesman for the Department of Public Enterprises, the ministry responsible for SAA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. State-owned SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has received more than 20 billion rands in bailouts in the past three years.

The government said in April that it would not provide further funding for rescue efforts, pushing the business to the brink of collapse. But in recent weeks officials have stepped up pressure on the administrators to come up with a plan to salvage SAA. ($1 = 17.4132 rand)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand races to create COVID vaccine, eyes possible medical tourism boost

Momentum is building behind Thailands push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys starte...

Steamy Singapore says face shields no substitute for mandatory masks

Tropical city-state Singapore said on Monday it was curbing the use of face shields as a substitute for masks, as its residents look for ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus and avoid discomfort on hot, humid days. The Southeast ...

7 former foreign ministers urge UK PM for global alliance on Hong Kong

Seven former British foreign ministers have urged Boris Johnson led the UK government to form a global alliance to coordinate the response to the Hong Kong crisis as a result of Chinas new security law. China is facing mounting criticism wo...

Singapore rushes to build homes for 60,000 migrants after coronavirus outbreaks

The Singapore government is racing to create additional housing for about 60,000 migrant workers by the end of this year, as it seeks to reduce the density in dormitories which have seen mass outbreaks of the coronavirus infection. The nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020