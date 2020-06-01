Unlock1: Employees join work, undergo thermal screening at UP Secretariat

Employees and officers rejoined work at state Secretariat on Monday following the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government making attendance mandatory in all government offices and secretariats. All employees were allowed entry only after thermal screening.

According to the state government guidelines, authorities are calling the staff in staggered timings so that the work can be started smoothly while maintaining social distancing norms. The state government said that it will follow the MHA's directives for coronavirus management including the compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms. (ANI)