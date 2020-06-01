Left Menu
NGT refuses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan to control locust attack

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking implementation of the Centre's contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show in the petition that no action is being taken by the concerned authorities in the matter. "The applicants acknowledge that there is a contingency plan. There is nothing to show that no action is being taken by the concerned authorities in the matter. On this material, we do not find any ground to pass any order on an assumption that the authorities are not taking any action," said, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The tribunal granted liberty to the NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation, to approach the concerned departments in case of a grievance.

The plea filed by the NGO, through advocate Gaurav Bansal, had said that despite having the contingency plan several states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are facing the locust swarm attack since February and the situation is getting worse in some of the areas. Gujarat and Maharashtra have also been impacted by the swarm of millions of insects that eat up crops in the field they attack, inflicting heavy crop damage.

The Delhi government issued an advisory on Tuesday on preventive measures to control the looming locust attack in the national capital. It asked the authorities to organize awareness among farmers, spraying of insecticide, and not letting the swarms rest during the night.

The plea had said: "The worst affected are the farmers of the said area, thus the applicant NGO seeks urgent intervention of this tribunal and seeks direction to submit a status report on the implementation of the plan prepared by Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Union of India." The contingency plan is a guidance document for Locust Field Offices, state governments, and other stakeholders during the attack said the plea filed by 'Centre For Wildlife And Environmental Litigation Foundation'. According to the plea, the plan covers assistance required from different stakeholders, their contribution and role, activities, type of strategy to be adopted, the formation of teams, available resources, shortfalls and ways and means of obtaining additional resources, and the deployment as also the actions that need to be taken.

The plan also provides for use of aircraft with spraying kits for locust control purposes, it said. The NGO has sought the constitution of committees to control the locust swarm attack within their respective states.

"Direct the Centre to evaluate the crop damage caused due to locust swarm attack and provide compensation to poor farmers affected by it," it said.

