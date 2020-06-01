DMK MP Bharathi granted conditional bail

Chennai, Jun 1 (PTI)A city sessions court on Monday granted conditional bail to DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi in connection with a SC/ST case after he surrendered before it. Bharathi was arrested on May 23 for his alleged disparaging remarks against the scheduled caste community.

Within hours, a sessions judge remanded him to judicial custody till June 5 but granted him interim bail till June 1, primarily on COVID-19 apprehensions. He was further directed to surrender before the court concerned and seek bail on June 1.

Granting bail today, First additional judge MN Senthilkumar directed Bharathi to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the Investigating officer as and when required. Meanwhile, the city crime branch moved the high court seeking to cancel the bail granted by the sessions court.

On May 30, the high court dismissed CCB's plea and refused to cancel the bail, saying it lacked jurisdiction. As per the directions of the court, Bharathi surrendered before the jurisdictional court and moved a fresh bail application.

Allowing it, the court has directed the CCB police to enlarge Bharathi on bail in case of arrest..