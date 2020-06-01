Left Menu
Pakistani spy Abid Hussain wanted to acquire information about movement of Army units via trains, says Delhi police

Pakistani spy Abid Hussain wanted to lure and trap the railway staff and then acquire information about the movement of Army units via trains, Delhi Police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:12 IST
The footage of the first meeting with Abid (Source Military Intelligence). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani spy Abid Hussain wanted to lure and trap the railway staff and then acquire information about the movement of Army units via trains, Delhi Police said on Monday. They said that investigation in the espionage case revealed that Hussain operated under several fake identities to lure persons working in organisations and departments to get information.

Officials said that he posed by the name of Gautam and said he was brother of a media person to establish contact with an individual working in Indian Railways. They said he tried to gain his confidence by pretending that he needed information about rail movements for his brother who was supposedly doing a story on Indian Railways and for which he was willing to pay money. .

The real motive, they said, was to lure and trap railway staff and then acquire information about the movement of Army units and hardware via trains. Sources said the Military Intelligence laid a trap for two Pakistan High Commission (PHC) employees who eventually turned out to be working for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

An audio-video has also been gathered by the Military Intelligence where Hussain can be seen meeting a decoy (a person from the Indian security whose purpose was to gather information from the spy). He can be heard falsely stating that he is an Indian Army Field Post Office (FPO) Employee and went for exercise in a forward area. He offers job to the decoy and mentions that four clerks in the Indian Army were working for him.

The Military Intelligence laid a trap to capture the two ISI spies and traced their contacts. They also captured audio/video of meetings of spies and the first meeting of Hussain was recorded on February 16 this year. Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, both officials of Pakistan High Commission, were apprehended in New Delhi by security agencies for indulging in espionage activities.

They initially claimed to be Indian nationals and produced their fake Aadhar cards but later confessed to be officials of the High Commission (PHC) working for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Sources had said on Sunday that they were caught red-handed in a joint operation by Military intelligence, Special cell and IB team while obtaining documents of Indian security establishment from an Indian and handing him over money and an iPhone. (ANI)

