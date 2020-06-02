U.S. hikes National Guard to address D.C. unrest, readies active duty troops

U.S. hikes National Guard to address D.C. unrest, readies active duty troopsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 04:18 IST
The U.S. military is boosting the number of National Guard forces deploying to Washington, D.C., and, in an extraordinary move, has readied active-duty troops to potentially respond to protests over the death of an African-American man in police custody, a senior defense official said on Monday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the hope was that there would be no need to deploy active-duty personnel, which include military police and engineering units who were now in the National Capital Region around Washington but outside the city itself.
"A decision to put active-duty troops on the streets would have to be made by the President at this point," the official said.
