U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell rioting

U.S. Justice Dept deploys its police agencies in Washington to quell riotingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 06:04 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has deployed it law enforcement components to maximize the federal security presence in Washington in a bid to quell violent protests, a department spokeswoman said on Monday.
"Today, President Trump directed Attorney General Barr to lead federal law enforcement efforts to assist in the restoration of order to the District of Columbia," spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.
The agencies deployed are the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the U.S. Marshals; and the Bureau of Prisons, Kupec said.
ALSO READ
FBI finds evidence linking al Qaeda to 2019 Saudi shooter at Florida naval base -U.S. source
FBI finds evidence of al Qaeda tie to 2019 Florida naval base shooting -U.S. source
FBI phone probe links al Qaeda to Saudi who killed 3 at Florida base, Barr says
FBI finds evidence of al Qaeda tie to 2019 Florida naval base shooting -NYT
FBI cracked phone of Saudi shooter at Florida naval base, found al Qaeda ties -Barr