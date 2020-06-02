Left Menu
Yemen pledging drive hopes to raise $2.4 bln to save aid ops as virus spreads

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

The United Nations and Saudi Arabia host a pledging conference for war-ravaged Yemen on Tuesday to help raise some $2.4 billion as funding shortages imperil the world's biggest aid operation. The conflict between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group has left 80% of Yemen's population reliant on aid. The country now faces the spread of the novel coronavirus among acutely malnourished people.

"Anything below $1.6 billion and the operation will be facing catastrophic cutbacks," Lise Grande, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told Reuters just days prior to the conference. "We won't be able to provide the food people need to survive, or the health care they need or the water or sanitation or the nutrition support which helps to keep 2 million malnourished children from dying," she said.

The U.N.-coordinated humanitarian plan received $3.2 billion last year, but so far in 2020 has only secured $474 million, aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday, adding that most agencies are weeks away from being broke. Lowcock, asked about Saudi Arabia co-hosting the event, said Riyadh was a large donor and the U.N. would continue to call out warring parties on actions "they should not be doing".

Saudi Arabia has already pledged $525 million. The United States said last month it would extend $225 million in emergency aid for food. Some $180 million of required funding is needed to combat coronavirus in a country with shattered health systems and inadequate testing capabilities.

"Yemen is at a precipice. All indications point to COVID19 spreading fast and wide across the country, overwhelming the health system," pledge organizers said in a statement on Tuesday. Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene a few months later.

Donors had cut funding to Houthi-held areas over concerns the group is hindering aid delivery, a charge it denies. Grande said several issues had now been addressed by Houthi authorities, including waiving a 2% tax on aid operations, allowing needs assessments, and providing the World Food Programme with approval to start a pilot on a biometric registration and verification system.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

