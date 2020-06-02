Japan says South Korea's WTO move 'extremely regrettable'Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:22 IST
Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday called South Korea's decision to restart proceedings against Japan at the World Trade Organization (WTO) "extremely regrettable".
Suga was speaking with reporters after South Korea said it would proceed with complaints against Japan over export controls on some high-tech materials.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Yoshihide Suga
- Japan
- World Trade Organization
ALSO READ
South Korean football club sorry for 'X-rated' sex doll controversy
South Korea calls for giving WHO teeth in face of new diseases
South Korea's BTS boyband management apologises over bar visit
COVID-19: South Korean schools to reopen
South Korean football club apologises for filling stands with 'sex dolls'