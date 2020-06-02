President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana Statehood Day
President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:20 IST
President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday. President Kovind telephoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao this morning and conveyed his greetings. The President expressed hope that Telangana State will march forward in all fields, CM Rao thanked the former.
President Kovind, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to extend their wishes in both regional and English language. "Greetings to the people of Telangana on statehood day. The entire nation is proud of the rich history of Telugu culture and literature. The hardworking people of this land have contributed significantly to the nation. May the state continue to prosper in the coming years," President Kovind tweeted.
Taking to Twitter PM Modi stated that Telangana is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. "Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted.
"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their statehood day. May the state scale new heights of progress in the coming years. I pray for the peace and prosperity of people of Telangana," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Narendra Modi
- Ramnath Kovind
- Telangana
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- India
ALSO READ
To review arising cyclone situation, PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting with MHA, NDMA at 4 pm Monday: HM Amit Shah.
Cyclone Amphan: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of West Bengal and Odisha, assures Centre's assistance
Home min Amit Shah speaks to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan': Officials.
I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas: WB CM.
Ajay Devgn congratulates Narendra Modi as Ayushman Bharat scheme crosses 1 crore beneficiaries benchmark