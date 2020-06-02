Left Menu
President Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana Statehood Day

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:20 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (left) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday. President Kovind telephoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao this morning and conveyed his greetings. The President expressed hope that Telangana State will march forward in all fields, CM Rao thanked the former.

President Kovind, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to extend their wishes in both regional and English language. "Greetings to the people of Telangana on statehood day. The entire nation is proud of the rich history of Telugu culture and literature. The hardworking people of this land have contributed significantly to the nation. May the state continue to prosper in the coming years," President Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi stated that Telangana is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. "Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted.

"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their statehood day. May the state scale new heights of progress in the coming years. I pray for the peace and prosperity of people of Telangana," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. (ANI)

