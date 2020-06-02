Charge sheet filed against suspended AAP councillor, 14 others in northeast Delhi violence case

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 14 others in a Karkardooma court in connection with the violence that took place in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi in February this year. According to the 1,030-page charge sheet, Hussain was the alleged mastermind who organised the violence in the region for which he spent around Rs 1.30 crore. The brother of Tahir Hussain, along with 15 others have also been named as accused in the matter.

Few facts which have emerged during the court of investigation points to the conspiracy of vast scale riots hatched by main accused Tahir Hussain, the charge sheet filed before the court said. The charge sheet will be taken up for consideration by the court on June 16.

It said that Hussain had also met the Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi and others who had participated in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of the violence. The purpose of the meeting is yet to be ascertained. The police, in the charge sheet, said that Hussain admitted to his involvement in the violence and also admitted that he was present at the terrace of his house at the time of the incident.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has listed 75 witnesses in the charge sheet. The source of the petrol bombs found on the terrace of Tahir Hussain has not been discovered yet, the charge sheet said adding that he had 100 live ammunition, of which 64 ammunition and 22 shells have been recovered.

Hussain has not answered where the 22 shells were used or where the 14 other ammunitions are, it said. Apart from that, a relative of Hussain named Gulfam had on January 31 bought 100 live ammunitions, of which only seven have been recovered by the police, the charge sheet said. The police said that it is clear that the bullets were used during the violence.

In February earlier this year, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. According to the police, over 700 FIRs have been lodged and the SIT probing the matter has arrested and detained more than 2,500 people, including the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the cases. (ANI)