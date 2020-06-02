Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM KCR hoists national flag on occasion of Telangana State Formation Day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day at Pragathi Bhavan.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:40 IST
CM KCR hoists national flag on occasion of Telangana State Formation Day
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday hoisted the national flag Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day at Pragathi Bhavan. Telangana is celebrating 7th anniversary of state formation. In Mahabubabad, State Cabinet Minister Satyavati Rathod took part in the celebration.

In Warangal, Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid tributes to martyrs at Hanmakonda martyrs memorial. He participated in Telangana formation day. He hoisted the flag at Warangal rural district collector office.

While speaking to media, the minister said that Telangana was formed as a result of struggles lead by KCR and now, the Chief Minister is making the state number one in the entire country. "His rule is in accordance with the needs and aspirations of the public. Welfare and development programs are going on even in this tough time of corona crisis. KCR and KTR are striving to make the state 'Golden Telangana'," he said.

Local MLA Peddi Sudarsan Reddy, collector Harita, other public representatives and officials participated in the program. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Telangana's Statehood Day, saying the state is making valuable contribution to the country's growth trajectory. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC for direction to seek details on COVID-19 from China, WHO to facilitate antidote development

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the Centre to make a representation to China and the World Health Organisation WHO, and seek information on COVID-19 to facilitate in developing an effective antidot...

Institutional quarantine period doubled in Odisha's Kendrapara amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kendrapara district administration on Tuesday increased the period of mandatory institutional quarantine to 14 days from one week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. Migrant returnees in rural areas of the state are ...

Govt fixes minimum percentage of local content in public procurement of 55 chemical, pesticide items

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Tuesday fixed the minimum percentage of local content in public procurement of 55 chemical and pesticide products as part of the governments effort to boost domestic manufacturing and the Make-in...

Bonus ban could be tied to pandemic relief for banks - EU document

Bankers across the European Union could face a one-year ban on bonuses to help push through a quick fix package of pandemic relief measures for lenders, an EU document showed on Tuesday.The package proposes relief from some capital requirem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020